home/

Over 200 killed in earthquake at Iran-Iraq border

Photo | November 13, 2017 01:48 PM IST | in.com staff
Over 200 killed in earthquake at Iran-Iraq border
1/5

Over 200 killed in earthquake at Iran-Iraq border
2/5

Over 200 killed in earthquake at Iran-Iraq border
3/5

Over 200 killed in earthquake at Iran-Iraq border
4/5

Over 200 killed in earthquake at Iran-Iraq border
5/5

trending Now

Watch live tv

View All

Recommended Photos