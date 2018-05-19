Home
Royal Wedding: The lawns are set to host the newly-weds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
May 19, 2018
Debanu Das
It’s a big day for England’s Royal Family as Prince Harry weds his long-time girlfriend and American Actress Meghan Markle. Seen here is the lawn that is set to host the grand wedding reception.
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down aisle after Meghan’s father Thomas Markle had to skip the wedding due to medical reason. The reception will be held under a marquee on the lawn at Windsor Castle.
The couple have received their royal titles and will be called Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding ceremony. The royal gardeners have been at work for weeks to ensure the reception looks beautiful with blooming flowers.
