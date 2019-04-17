image
2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins BJP, likely to contest from Bhopal

Sadhvi Pragya, one of the key accused of the 2008 Malegaon blast, will contest the 2019 general elections from Bhopal on behalf of BJP.

