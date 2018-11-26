image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

26/11 attacks: Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to the martyrs

Politics

26/11 attacks: Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to the martyrs

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 26 2018, 11.35 am
back
26/11 anniversarynewsOtherpolitics
nextAndhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu plans new assembly taller than the Statue of Unity
ALSO READ

#MeToo: IFTDA to announce decisions for Sajid Khan and Alok Nath's cases in a week

Gauri Lankesh murder: SIT reveals that Sanathan Sanstha took 5 years to plan it

Dolce & Gabbana issues apology amidst racism controversy