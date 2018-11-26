26/11 attacks: Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to the martyrs

November 26, 2008. If that date doesn’t ring a bell, you really need to start reading the news. Today is the tenth anniversary of the horrifying terror attacks that took place in Mumbai, which resulted in the death of 166 people and left over 300 injured. It is very difficult to wash off the memories of this fatal event from our minds that took away the brave and innocent. Leaders and celebrities, from across the nation, took to their social media accounts to mourn this day and salute the martyrs.

Tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.



Our solidarity with the bereaved families.



A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2018

On the 10th anniversary of #MumbaiTerrorAttack, I Salute all the heroes of 26/11. Time and again #Mumbai has proved that any attempt of disintegrating our country by using terrorism will never succeed.

On this day let's resolve to stay united against terrorism. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) November 26, 2018

Remembering the martyrs and brave fellow citizen on the 10th anniversary of #MumbaiTerrorAttack of 26/11 for their sacrifices.



On this day let's resolve to stay united against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Utplr52CA0 — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) November 26, 2018

On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 attack, my sincere tribute to those who lost their lives on that day. Salutes to the police and military personnel, and civilians, who put their lives on the line to save people. Heartfelt sympathies with the families who lost their dear ones — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 26, 2018

2. A traumatised survivor at CST gets a helping hand after the bloodbath. [Our first respondents to terrorism are still armed with lathis.] pic.twitter.com/mHrgXTrGmz — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) November 26, 2018

#BREAKING: On the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, US announces new reward for upto $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual involved with facilitating the Mumbai terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/BHwBPfySPJ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 26, 2018

The Mumbai terrorist attacks were carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who sailed into the city from Karachi and executed attacks in three different locations. The attack went on for three days during which they exploded bombs and targeted innocent people with their guns. Security forces were called in to repel the attackers who were lodged at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the Oberoi Trident hotel, the Nariman House, Metro Cinema and the Leopold Café.

In the ensuing operation by security forces, all terrorists except one were neutralized. Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving attacker was taken in and later hanged for his atrocities.

According to reports, relatives of the victims will be laying wreaths at a police memorial to honour the dead. The ceremony will be attended by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Many will pay their respects at the CST station, where Kasab killed about 60 people and wounded around 100.