26/11 attacks: Politicians, celebrities pay tribute to the martyrs

November 26, 2008. If that date doesn’t ring a bell, you really need to start reading the news. Today is the tenth anniversary of the horrifying terror attacks that took place in Mumbai, which resulted in the death of 166 people and left over 300 injured. It is very difficult to wash off the memories of this fatal event from our minds that took away the brave and innocent. Leaders and celebrities, from across the nation, took to their social media accounts to mourn this day and salute the martyrs.
The Mumbai terrorist attacks were carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who sailed into the city from Karachi and executed attacks in three different locations. The attack went on for three days during which they exploded bombs and targeted innocent people with their guns. Security forces were called in to repel the attackers who were lodged at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, the Oberoi Trident hotel, the Nariman House, Metro Cinema and the Leopold Café.
In the ensuing operation by security forces, all terrorists except one were neutralized. Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving attacker was taken in and later hanged for his atrocities.
According to reports, relatives of the victims will be laying wreaths at a police memorial to honour the dead. The ceremony will be attended by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Many will pay their respects at the CST station, where Kasab killed about 60 people and wounded around 100.