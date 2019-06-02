Ranjini Maitra June 02 2019, 5.00 pm June 02 2019, 5.00 pm

The Congress did not fare well in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Not only did the BJP form a majority Government at the centre but the UPA's total seats across the country were reduced to below 60. With that, there are leadership reformations within the party, as a result of which, Sonia Gandhi was elected as the Congress Parliamentary Party's leader. Among the party's old associates to wish her all the best was actor and politician Nafisa Ali.

Ali took to Instagram to share a picture of herself along with Sonia Gandhi. The Congress supremo, months back, paid a visit to Ali, who has been battling stage 3 cancer. The photo is one from the visit, also containing a heartfelt note for Mrs Gandhi. Expressing her joy at Sonia's election, Ali also called Rahul Gandhi's activities 'phenomenal' and sent in her wishes for both of them. From being a Miss India pageant winner and an accomplished actor in the Bengali and Hindi film industry, also shares a long association with the Congress. She moved out in between and contested the Lok Sabha Elections 2009 on a Samajwadi ticket from Lucknow but later rejoined Congress.

Ali, who is suffering from Peritoneal and Ovarian cancer, wants to get better before her daughter gives birth to her child, expectedly in June. "My children are the reason for me to overcome cancer. My daughter is three months pregnant, she's due in the first week of June. I have to get better by then in time to welcome my third grandchild," she earlier told Mumbai Mirror.

"I didn't know people cared for me so much. And I am glad I put out the news as it may help others to know more about the illness," she added.