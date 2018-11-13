A ‘little birdie’ tells us that Rahul Gandhi loves tattoos

The President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi met Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO on 12th November for a long conversation over the fake news, Twitter trolls and much more. But the most interesting talk they seem to have had is over tattoos.

Rahul Gandhi took to his social media and shared his experience of meeting Jack in Delhi, India. However, amongst all the pictures that he shared, there is one snap where Gandhi is seen checking out Jack’s tattoo which doesn't means J for Jack but it rather represents the integral symbol that is used in mathematics and the human collarbone. Well, looks like Mr Gandhi is taking tips from Jack and has made his mind to get a tattoo soon!

Jack Dorsey is currently on his first trip to India. While on his trip, the Twitter head met the spiritual leader, Dalai Lama and thanked him for being an amazing teacher, post the encounter. Jack also interacted with students of IIT, Delhi about the youth and social change, after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi. According to the reports, Jack is expected to meet Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and take a trip around Mumbai, before heading back to America.

Thank you @DalaiLama. You’re an amazing teacher. Also: thank you for not actually pulling out my nose ring, despite a lot of painful effort. pic.twitter.com/fEYtui5EY0 — jack (@jack) November 10, 2018

