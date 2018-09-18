A unique birthday wish for Narendra Modi from 13,000 feet in the air

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 68th birthday. The PM’s birthday was celebrated all across the country by his supporters and followers. While some celebrated Modi’s birthday with cake, some held hawans and pujas for the leader’s hale and hearty life. There was, however, a unique birthday wish for PM Modi on his birthday from the US which caught everyone’s attention

Indian skydiver Shital Mahajan jumped off a plane from a height of 13,000 feet in Chicago, United States, holding a placard and wished Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday. Shital took to Facebook and shared the video of her wish.

Mahajan, who is a Padma Shri winner, said she was trying to meet Modi for the last four years, but all her efforts are in vain. "I have been trying to meet the Prime Minister for the last four years but received no response from his office. I am hopeful of getting some response after this jump," Mahajan said in a video message.

Talking about Modi, the birthday boy brought in his 68th birthday in a unique and special way. He visited his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, and interacted with students at a primary school in Barur village. He got all nostalgic and discussed his childhood with them. Later, he visited the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple to seek blessings.

View this post on Instagram Har Har Mahadev! Prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in #Varanasi. A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Sep 17, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

This was Modi’s last birthday while in the office and looks like the PM made the most of the occasion.