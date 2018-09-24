Actor turned MLA Karunas arrested for foul-mouthing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

AIADMK’s Karunas was arrested in Chennai on September 23 for his alleged unsavoury and derogatory comments against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, reports said. The actor-turned-MLA is reportedly a fervent supporter of the imprisoned AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. He has been charged for attempting to incite violence between communities, and also for criminal conspiracy during a protest set up by his political party, Mukkulathor Puli Pada.

Besides hurling insults at the CM, Karunas also made abusive comments against a police officer and a couple of newspaper outlets. Speaking about the police official, Karunas reportedly said that he should receive counseling by some of his seniors and even challenged him for a duel. All that because the cop had stopped him from standing next to the chief minister during an event.

Speaking to NDTV, a senior cop said, “We would intimate the Tamil Nadu speaker about the arrest now." Karunas had even claimed that Palaniswami was afraid of him. He was quoted by The Hindu as saying, “When I asked them what was the need (for high security at my protest in Chennai), they (the police deployed) said the chief minister was afraid that I was going to block him and beat him. I am not lying. You can check with the chief minister by calling him. That's true."

Karunas had contested Tamil Nadu elections in 2016, via an AIADMK ticket, from Thiruvadanai. The MLA later expressed regret for his comments.