Actress turned politician Gayathri Raguramm says BJP lost with pride in Tamil Nadu

The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 are coming out steadily and looks like the Bharathiya Janatha Party is all set to take the lead. The exact number and other details will be firmed up by the end of the day. In Tamil Nadu, the BJP does not have a strong footing although there are quite a few celebrities who have aligned themselves with the party. One such person is Gayathri Raghuramm who is a BJP worker at the state. She has taken to her social media handle to express her sadness about the results in the state especially about CP Radhakrishnan and Pon Radhakrishnan who contested from Coimbatore and Kanyakumari respectively.

CP Radhakrishnan and Ponnar as he is called by the party folks are hard-working individuals who have risen in the party from a grass root level. One cannot deny the fact that there is a dominance of the two Dravidian parties in the state viz. AIADMK led by Edappadi Palanisamy and DMK led by M K Stalin. The voting pattern in the state has always been to choose one of the parties in place of the other. To make a dent into this vote bank, it needs extraordinary planning and strategies which the current BJP functionaries are doing. Out of the 39 constituencies, BJP had contested in five places, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore, Sivagangai, Tuticorin and Ramanathapuram. And they have not won a single seat also in this.

Sad Bjp gave their best in Coimbatore @CPRBJP and @PonnaarrBJP Kanyakumari. I can only say we lost with pride in TN. They r good people. Would have made lot of difference. — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) May 23, 2019

Gayathri Raghuramm through her tweet says that the party has lost the election with a lot of pride in Tamil Nadu. She also lamented that if they have been elected, it would have made a lot of difference. Of course, the situation in rest of the Indian states is something different and the party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing well even without an alliance. Gayathri has also congratulated the DMK in Tamil Nadu and hoped that they do good work in the future.