After Congress, Moushumi Chatterjee joins BJP

When we say the name Moushumi Chatterjee, the first thing that comes to mind are the songs Rim Jhim Gire Sawan (Manzil) and O Hansini (Zehreela Insaan). The veteran actress, who starred in many hit films in the 70s and 80s, has turned her way towards politics. On Wednesday, Chatterjee joined BJP in New Delhi. This is not the first time she is trying her hands at politics. In 2004, Chatterjee fought the Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket from Kolkata but didn’t win.

She joined BJP in the presence of senior leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP general-secretary, and Mukul Roy. The actress may contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Reportedly, the actress stated, "I want to work with the BJP.” The ruling party has been trying to get on board personalities from different walks of life in the eastern state which is currently ruled by Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. Other celebs from Kolkata who have joined BJP are actresses Rupa Ganguly and Rimi Sen and famous singer Babul Supriyo.

Moushumi Chatterjee was last seen on the big screen in 2015 release Piku in which she played the role of Deepika Padukone’s maternal aunt. Earlier, the actress failed in politics, let’s see if this time she will be successful in her stint or not.