After Urmila Matondkar, actor Shatrughan Sinha to now join Congress

Darshana Devi March 28 2019, 6.37 pm March 28 2019, 6.37 pm

Just weeks ahead of the country’s Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar joined Congress on Wednesday. A day after which, the party has found another entrant in actor Shatrughan Sinha, whose meeting with the party president Rahul Gandhi confirmed the same. He was, however, surrounded with speculations of joining the party ever since his name was dropped from the BJP's Bihar candidates list. The 72-year-old, who won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, was reportedly miffed over the same.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) was very encouraging and positive. He praised me saying I had handled attacks and vilification in the BJP with dignity," told Sinha to NDTV. "He is younger to me, but today he is a popular leader of the country. I am a supporter of the Nehru-Gandhi family. I consider them nation builders,” he added. This comes after the news of Sinha joining the party ‘after 2 pm’ on Thursday was shared by senior Congress leader RK Anand. “It will be decided after 2 pm, there is no fight on his joining or his seat, just a delay. Adjustments are happening,” Anand told ANI.

On Wednesday, the Bihar Congress election campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that Sinha would join Congress in New Delhi on March 28.

Sinha has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the past couple of years. Meanwhile, the BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Janata Dal-United and the Lok Janshakti Party in Bihar. On the other hand, Congress is in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the state that sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha.