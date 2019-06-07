Ahead of International Yoga Day, PM Narendra Modi shares the benefits of ‘Vrikshasana’

Divya Ramnani June 07 2019, 12.45 pm June 07 2019, 12.45 pm

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is an avid Yoga practitioner and what better occasion than the International Yoga Day to showcase his love towards the ancient practice. Ahead of the day, the BJP head is leaving no chance to spread awareness on the various health benefits on Yoga to his followers. Taking to his Twitter account, PM Modi, on Friday, shared a clip of his 3D animated version performing the ‘Vrikshasana’. He also opened up on the importance of this posture for the betterment of one’s physical and mental well-being.

The animated clip shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi sporting a blue t-shirt and black track pants, as he practised the asana in a calm place. PM Modi, through the video, directed his viewers on the various stages of Vrikshasana, also known as the tree pose, with utmost ease and balance. The video further elaborates the benefits of Vrikshasana revealing that it can help in strengthening leg muscles, cures vertigo, obesity and arthritis.

Have a look at Narendra Modi’s animated version presenting the Vrikshasana asana here:

A few days ago, PM Modi shared a similar instructional video on the ‘Trikonasana’ or the triangle pose. It featured his animated version in a blue t-shirt and track pants stretching into the asana, along with a voiceover that disclosed tips and benefits of this posture. In his caption, PM Modi urged his followers to make Yoga a daily practice in their lives. He wrote, “On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous.”

Have a look at Narendra Modi’s animated version presenting the Trikonasana asana here:

On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous. Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019