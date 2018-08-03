Akhilesh Yadav’s bungalow damages cost him around Rs 10 lakh

It seems like troubles for former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav continue to stay as a fresh report submitted by the PWD Chief Engineer A.K. Sharma reveals that the official bungalow that he vacated in June has damages worth Rs 10 lakh. The 266-page report states that the electrical wiring, sanitary panel and tiles of the bungalow have been damaged completely.

Mr Yadav now has to pay Rs 10 lakh to the Government for the damages incurred. A report has been submitted to the present Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office regarding the damage and the report states that the first floor of the bungalow was constructed by Akhilesh Yadav himself and various other renovations on the ground floor were also done by him.

During the probe, the damages have also been videographed and the bungalow on 4, Vikramaditya Marg was allotted to Akhilesh Yadav in the capacity of an ex-CM of the state. Post orders from the Supreme Court, the bungalow was vacated and many other former CMs namely Mr Rajnath Singh, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, Ms Mayawati, Mr Kalyan Singh and Mr N.D. Tiwari also had to vacate their bungalows post an order from the court.