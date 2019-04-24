Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about family, friends in opposition, retirement and more

Divya Ramnani April 24 2019, 11.32 am April 24 2019, 11.32 am

It was recently that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar teased fans with a very cryptic tweet, which gave birth to speculations of him foraying into politics. Hours later, the Rustom actor rubbished all such rumours by issuing a clarification. Later, Akshay shed light on ‘unknown and uncharted territory,’ which actually turned out to be him interviewing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 51-year-old actor took to his Twitter account and shared a glimpse of his conversation with PM Modi. Now, we have got our hands on Narendra Modi’s ‘candid and completely non-political’ conversation with Akshay Kumar and it surely is one interesting watch. Read on some excerpts from the interview below…

Akshay: Did you ever think that you will end up becoming the Prime Minister of India? If yes, at what age?

PM Modi: I never thought of such thing and a common man never really thinks of it. The kind of background I come from even if I would have gotten a decent job, my mother would have been distributing jaggery among neighbours. I never thought beyond that. This is surprising for me, sometimes I am amazed by that fact that why the country loves me so much.

Akshay: Do you have friends in opposition?

PM Modi: Of course, I have many friends in the opposition. We also meet up to have food together, once or twice a year. Very long ago, when I had been to the parliament for some work, I met Ghulam Nabi Azad and we had a long chat. Ghulam Nabi Azad is very friendly, on being asked that why is he bonding with me, he had said, “It’s not it is shown in media. The way we all are connected like a family, it cannot be imagined by anyone outside the parliament.” You won’t believe this but Mamata (Banerjee) Di sends me gifts. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina used to send me sweets thrice a year, now after knowing that even Mamata di sends me sweets.

Akshay Kumar: What are your plans after retirement?

Narendra Modi: My body cycle has become such that I don't feel like having more sleep. Even Barack Obama asked me once how do you keep yourself active by sleeping so less. But one thing I will do after retirement is to explore how to sleep for more than 3-4 hours. Earlier, I would roam around in jungles to find peace, didn't have a radio or a mobile, so I would admire nature. I would call it 'Main Mujhse milne jata hun.' Those experiences gave me a lot of strength, would never document such sojourns.

He further pledged to stay associated with a mission all through his life.

Akshay: Who is your fashion inspiration?

Narendra Modi: This is an interesting question. Coming from a poor family, I used to feel an inferiority complex. I used to wash my clothes myself till the time I became CM of Gujarat. But I have always liked to wear clean clothes. During my childhood, I used to iron my clothes by filling coal into a utensil. But I did not have shoes and my uncle was visiting me one day and he bought a pair of white canvas shoes. However, they got dirty after a few days and to whiten it, I used to grab the white chalks remainings from my classroom.

Akshay: Do you give a portion of your salary to your mother?

Narendra Modi: No, instead, my mother gives me money. Whenever I visit her, she would give me sawa rupaiye. You have to understand since I have been a Chief Minister, I have considered the nation as my family.

Akshay Kumar: How often do you get angry?

Narendra Modi: See, this image is wrong. I just have to get the job done. I often have to stay at work for so long. People sometimes see me working for so long. You cannot get the job done by being strict, it's better to lead by example. I am strict and disciplined. But I never intend to demean anyone. While serving as CM of Gujarat, I don't remember I was angry with any officer or anyone else in the office. Anger gives rise to negativity.

