Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khanna, says she vents out her anger on him

Just a few days ago, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had tweeted, "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates." Right after this tweet by the Khiladi of Bollywood, fans of the star started assuming that the hero might soon enter politics. But the speculations turned out to be untrue as he announced that he is not going to join politics in his another tweet. Akshay Kumar engaged in a ‘non-political’ talk with PM Narendra Modi and the tweet was all about it. Modi in the conversation got candid about retirement, his friends in opposition and more, but one thing which grabbed our attention was Modi’s dig at Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna.

It so happened that when Khiladi Kumar quizzed PM if he actively follows people on Twitter, PM Modi replied, "Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka Twitter dekhta hoon. Kabhi Kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikaalti hai Twitter pe, toh uske kaaran aapke parivaarik jeevan mein badi shaanti rehti hogi. Unka pura gussa mujpe nikal jaata hoga isliye aapko araam rehta hoga. Toh is prakaar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon (laughs)." (“I follow you as well as Twinkle Khanna on Twitter. Sometimes I feel, she pours all the anger on me on Twitter, must take all the stress away from your family life. I have been able to help you there.”)

Have a look at the conversation between Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar below:

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi speaks on Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna pic.twitter.com/r0Y2fCjaK0 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

And in no time, Twinkle Khanna replied to Modi's dig and took it rather positively. Take a look:

I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :) 🙏 https://t.co/Pkk4tKEVHm — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 24, 2019

Talking about Twinkle Khanna, she is a well-known columnist and an author and is widely known as MrsFunnyBones on social media. If you recollect back in 2017, Mrs Khanna had lashed out at Modi government for imposing heavy taxes on sanitary pads. During the same conversation, Modi also spoke how he has not watched Akshay's film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was based on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.