Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: THIS was the last film he watched before becoming the PM

Divya Ramnani April 24 2019, 2.41 pm April 24 2019, 2.41 pm

The much-awaited interview of PM Narendra Modi carried out by none other than Akshay Kumar, has finally hit the internet. And sticking true to its theme of ‘candid and completely non-political,’ PM Modi has spilt the beans on several aspects of his life. From opening up on his family and opposition to speaking about his retirement plans, fashion choices and his hobbies, the Prime Minister of India was absolutely candid, and how! Well, politics and everything apart, with actor Akshay Kumar being at the other end, how can he not bring in Bollywood and films?

During the segment, PM Modi was asked about his favourite Bollywood films and which was the last film that he had seen. Much to our surprise, Narendra Modi is not one avid cinema lover. The PM revealed that it was in childhood that he used to watch films at a cinema hall in his village, and, long ago, he has also watched a film with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, name of which wasn’t revealed. Well, the last film that he watched was A Wednesday, along with actor Anupam Kher. He said, “I used to watch movies at a cinema hall in my village during childhood. I remember watching a movie with Amitabh Bachchan when I was Gujarat CM. I also watched Wednesday with Anupam Ji...it is based on the issue of terrorism.” The PM further added, “Since the time I have become the Prime Minister of India, I never really got the time to watch films.”

Watch Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi video:

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi and Akshay Kumar’s interaction at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi. https://t.co/5FodYsR4ZN — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019

Well, that means that PM Modi hasn’t got the opportunity to watch Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is based on his own concept i.e., the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We see!

Stay tuned to in.com for all the updates.