Akshay Kumar WILL NOT be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Almas Khateeb April 22 2019, 5.15 pm April 22 2019, 5.15 pm

After wild speculations of him joining the BJP and contesting the ongoing elections took over the internet, Akshay Kumar has categorically denied the rumour. The Gold actor was eager to tweet that he was "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates." This lead various tweets and reports to be printed as that Kumar was going to contest elections on a BJP ticket, that too, against the Congress party veteran, Ajay Maken. The celebrity has clarified, via his Twitter handle, that this is in fact, false.

Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019

The reasons for these speculations are simple: Kumar has gone on to make socially aware films that imbibe various facets of the Modi Sarkar. For example, his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a lesson on Swacch Bharat and supported the government campaign as a satirical comedy. His last film was Kesari and it took on Islamic invaders in a heroic manner. Akshay Kumar's Pad Man was meant to empower women with low-cost sanitary pads, thus taking forward the case of women empowerment through health and hygiene. With this line up of films, it is hard to believe that Akshay Kumar isn't gunning for a political career. He clearly has the mass appeal and the entertainment factor.

Another incident that leads everyone to believe that the Khiladi of Bollywood will be hosting a political career soon was when he waved an AVBP flag at Delhi's University's Women's Marathon. This particular incident stirred the coop with many netizens as the right-winged group is known for their hatred towards minorities and many felt that Kumar was backing their hate policies.