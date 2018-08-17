Amarinder Singh seeks help from Google, Facebook fight Punjab’s drug menace

Punjab’s drugs menace is an epidemic that seems almost impossible to heal. The state has been battling drug addiction for years and the government is now planning to take the crackdown a notch higher. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh promised to ‘knock on every door and leave no stone unturned’ in his quest to rid his state of narcotics. Singh tweeted that he wrote to some of the biggest names in technology including the CEOs of Google and Facebook – Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg – to help support him with technology to clamp down on the menace.

I will knock on every door and leave no stone unturned to ensure we eliminate drugs from Punjab. I wrote to @google CEO @sundarpichai and @facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to extend and provide technology support in fighting this menace. We look forward to their help. #NasheToAzaadi pic.twitter.com/Uu1ET5hSPF — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 15, 2018

The chief minister also tweeted the letter he sent to Zuckerberg where he mentions that technology forms a large part of the lives of young people and they are ‘influenced by what they see, hear and consume.’

He added to his letter that he believes that platforms such as Facebook can help in cutting down on drug usage and trafficking. To Pichai, Amarinder requested assistance in developing methods to make a drug-free Punjab.

The Government of Punjab has launched the Buddy Program in schools and colleges to create awareness on the ills of drug use and to create peer support groups so that the people of Punjab don't fall prey to drugs. #NasheToAzaadi pic.twitter.com/VhWCdfmXDI — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 15, 2018

Punjab has been facing major issues related to drugs as youngsters are increasingly indulging in narcotics. A survey by the All India Institute of Medical Science in 2016 showed that about Rs 7,500 crore worth of drugs are consumed every year. The number of addicts in Punjab is four times the global average, according to the study, and a whopping 1.23 lakh people are dependent on heroin.

My govt has decided to provide free treatment to poor drug addicts at state-run de-addiction centres. Have asked Finance Dept to make necessary funds available with DCs. I've also asked @PunjabPolice not to harass addicts & their families and not to enter these centres. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5tv0rvnGPX — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 10, 2018

Seriously concerned about inter-state drug trafficking. Drugs are coming into Punjab from all the neighbouring states. Will soon take up the issue with @PMOIndia @narendramodi to urge him to intensify Centre's efforts to put a stop to this. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/lQtam3LO3E — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 10, 2018

In 2016 Bollywood produced a hit film aptly titled Udta Punjab in an attempt to throw light on the depth of the issue. While the problem seems enormous, it’s not impossible to resolve. Let’s hope Amarinder Singh’s request to these tech giants yield a favourable response.