Amit Shah rates Rahul Gandhi's IQ and it's a Low-brainer

Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other few politicians have proved that they have a great sense of humour. Even while targeting the opposition party, they know how to attract the audience by making funny remarks. And now, a recent tweet of Amit Shah, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party, has left us rolling on the floor laughing. The politician recently targeted Rahul Gandhi on Twitter commenting on his IQ.
Well, Rahul had tweeted to Arun Jaitley, our finance minister (as usual without tagging him), and had asked about rafale aircraft controversy. The tweet grabbed the attention of Amit Shah and he tweeted that Rahul’s IQ is less than that of the whole country.
What made him say that? Well, Rahul Baba made a small error here. At different places in different rallies, the Congress leader has spoken about the rafale aircraft and has mentioned different rates. And that’s why Shah took a dig at him.
Even Arun Jaitley in a series of the tweet has spoken about Rahul mentioning different rates at different rallies.
For the uninitiated, BJP has stated that they are buying per aircraft at the rate of over Rs 1,670 crore while Rahul claims that UPA government had finalised the deal with Rs 526 crore per aircraft.