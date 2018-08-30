Amit Shah rates Rahul Gandhi's IQ and it's a Low-brainer

Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other few politicians have proved that they have a great sense of humour. Even while targeting the opposition party, they know how to attract the audience by making funny remarks. And now, a recent tweet of Amit Shah, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party, has left us rolling on the floor laughing. The politician recently targeted Rahul Gandhi on Twitter commenting on his IQ.

Mr Jaitley, thanks for bringing the nation’s attention back to the GREAT #RAFALE ROBBERY! How about a Joint Parliamentary Committee to sort it out? Problem is, your Supreme Leader is protecting his friend, so this may be inconvenient. Do check & revert in 24 hrs. We’re waiting! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2018

Well, Rahul had tweeted to Arun Jaitley, our finance minister (as usual without tagging him), and had asked about rafale aircraft controversy. The tweet grabbed the attention of Amit Shah and he tweeted that Rahul’s IQ is less than that of the whole country.

Why wait 24 hours when you already have your JPC-Jhoothi Party Congress. Your lies to fool the nation are self-evident when Rafale price you quote vary in Delhi, Karnataka, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur & Parliament. But the nation's IQ is higher than yours!https://t.co/5fQlS7gV1L https://t.co/69IkaKeXSZ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 29, 2018

What made him say that? Well, Rahul Baba made a small error here. At different places in different rallies, the Congress leader has spoken about the rafale aircraft and has mentioned different rates. And that’s why Shah took a dig at him.

Rahul Gandhi quoted a price of Rs.700 Cr per aircraft in Delhi and Karnataka in April and May this year. In Parliament, he reduced it to Rs.520 Cr per aircraft, in Raipur he increased it to Rs.540 Cr; — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 29, 2018

In Jaipur he used the two figures – Rs.520Cr & Rs.540Cr in the same speech. In Hyderabad, he invented a new price of Rs.526 Cr. Truth has only one version, falsehood has many. Are these allegations being made without any familiarity with the facts of the Rafale purchase? — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 29, 2018

Even Arun Jaitley in a series of the tweet has spoken about Rahul mentioning different rates at different rallies.

For the uninitiated, BJP has stated that they are buying per aircraft at the rate of over Rs 1,670 crore while Rahul claims that UPA government had finalised the deal with Rs 526 crore per aircraft.