image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Amit Shah's name is of Persian origin, BJP should change that first: Historian Habib

Politics

Amit Shah's name is of Persian origin, BJP should change that first: Historian Habib

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 12 2018, 8.30 pm
back
Amit ShahBJPIrfan HabibpoliticsYogi Adityanath
nextKerala minister G Sudhakaran's wife resigns after allegations of nepotism arise
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Amit Shah promises to look into allegations against MJ Akbar

Happy Birthday Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: PM Modi and others remember the teacher President

Amit Shah rates Rahul Gandhi's IQ and it's a Low-brainer