Amit Shah's name is of Persian origin, BJP should change that first: Historian Habib

In wake of the name changing spree by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in several states, historian Irfan Habib has now sparked a new debate on the same. BJP’s name changing drive has not gone down well many opposition parties and intellectuals; the latest to join the bandwagon is Habib who suggested that the party should change the name of its president, Amit Shah first as his surname comes from a Persian origin.

“Shah is a Farsi word, not Sanskrit. If they have to change names, they should change their own names first, and then change the names of cities,” Habib, a professor emeritus with Aligarh Muslim University, said reacting to the BJP’s name changing spree.

Padma Bhushan historian Irfan Habib has echoed the voice of many by taking a dig at the ruling political party. For starters, the government (BJP) in action in UP renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya. Reportedly, when quizzed about the reason behind it, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed that names, traditionally, have been very important in India and that is the reason parents don't name their children Raavana or Duryodhana.

Gujarat’s BJP has also mentioned that they are keen on renaming Ahmedabad as Karnavati if there were no legal issues.

