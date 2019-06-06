Antara Kashyap June 06 2019, 3.44 pm June 06 2019, 3.44 pm

Amruta Fadnavis is a woman of many talents. The wife of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, performed at a musical concert in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday. The concert, which was called the 6th 'Jai Ho’ Charity musical concert, was an event held in order to fight against diseases like Leukaemia, Lymphoma and other cardiovascular diseases. The event was organised by the American Association Of Physicians of Indian Origin. The event is a charity event organised by doctors in America to raise awareness and aid to help cure many dangerous diseases. Amruta Fadnavis who is a classical singer performed as a guest in the event. She took to her Instagram and expressed her gratitude at being given the opportunity to perform for a good cause. Before this, she also performed at the 2nd and 3rd 'Jai Ho' event at Washington DC and Atlanta respectively, which was also for the same cause.

Amruta Fadnavis wears a lot of hats. Born to doctor parents, Amruta is a banker by profession. She currently holds the position of Vice President - Corporate Head (West India) with Axis Bank. Apart from this, she is a trained classical singer who has not only performed at social events like Umang - for the welfare of Mumbai police, but also for the entertainment industry. She debuted as a singer for Prakash Jha's Jai Gangajal with the song Sab Dhan Mati. She has also made a music video called Phir Se which stars Amitabh Bachchan.