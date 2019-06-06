Amruta Fadnavis is a woman of many talents. The wife of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, performed at a musical concert in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday. The concert, which was called the 6th 'Jai Ho’ Charity musical concert, was an event held in order to fight against diseases like Leukaemia, Lymphoma and other cardiovascular diseases. The event was organised by the American Association Of Physicians of Indian Origin. The event is a charity event organised by doctors in America to raise awareness and aid to help cure many dangerous diseases. Amruta Fadnavis who is a classical singer performed as a guest in the event. She took to her Instagram and expressed her gratitude at being given the opportunity to perform for a good cause. Before this, she also performed at the 2nd and 3rd 'Jai Ho' event at Washington DC and Atlanta respectively, which was also for the same cause.
Amruta Fadnavis wears a lot of hats. Born to doctor parents, Amruta is a banker by profession. She currently holds the position of Vice President - Corporate Head (West India) with Axis Bank. Apart from this, she is a trained classical singer who has not only performed at social events like Umang - for the welfare of Mumbai police, but also for the entertainment industry. She debuted as a singer for Prakash Jha's Jai Gangajal with the song Sab Dhan Mati. She has also made a music video called Phir Se which stars Amitabh Bachchan.
Check out Mrs. Fadnavis' post about the concert in Texas :
View this post on Instagram
#Enjoyed performing at the 6th ‘Jai Ho’ Charity musical concert - at Dallas- Texas USA , to aid Leukaemia, Lymphoma & Cardio Vascular diseases in India & USA- organised by American Association Of Physicians of Indian Origin ! It was also an honour to meet Texas Doctors & members of Maharashtra Mandal & discuss with them about social concerns & how joint efforts can make a positive difference.... their appreciation & their love made my day ! #charity #lymphoma #cardiovasculardisease #leukemia
A post shared by Amruta Fadnavis (@amruta.fadnavis) on
She is also a social activist working in the field of gender and development of rural India. She walked the ramp as a showstopper at New York Fashion Week for a show by the children of Chasa Institute of Design and Technology, a college for economically-disadvantaged students, based in Pune. Amruta recently invited controversy by risking her life to take a selfie by sitting on the edge of a luxury cruise. In a video, that surfaced online, Mrs Fadnavis was seen ignoring repeated requests from the security to return to a safe place. Facing backlash, she issued an apology for being a bad example for the youth.Read More