Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu plans new assembly taller than the Statue of Unity

Looks like the recently built Statue Of Unity in Gujarat, which is also the world's tallest statue, has triggered a smug rivalry between the states. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly proposed that the AP assembly be 68 meters taller than the newly unveiled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue, which is 182-meter high.

As per reports, Naidu has also finished designing the proposed structure of the assembly, situated at Amaravati. Renowned British architect Norman Fosters will soon submit a blueprint of the structure to the State Government, reports Times of India. According to the report, the building will also consist of three floors and a 250-meter long spiral that goes up towards the sky.

The Statue of Unity is being called the BJP's tribute to Patel, a Congressman who arguably didn't get his due from the party. But the race it has irked, is certainly not healthy.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already announced a Lord Ram statue of above 200 meters. The Government of Karnataka, on the other hand, plans to build a statue of Mother Cauvery which will stand at 125 feet. In Rajasthan, a 35 feet tall Shiva statue is already in the making and should be complete by early 2019.