Anupam Kher has some friendly advice for the new lawmaker Gautam Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir is one of the newest entrants to politics. The newly elected member of the Lok Sabha won from his East Delhi constituency and has been on the news for a while. However, Anupam Kher, a veteran of the film industry and the husband of politician Kirron Kher, had a piece of advice for Gambhir. Kher’s comments came after Gambhir lashed out at the assault of a Muslim person in Gurgaon.

Kher tweeted his congratulations to Gambhir and advised him to not get ‘into a trap of getting popular with a section of the media.’ He further added that it is Gambhir’s work that should be speaking for itself and not his statements. Earlier, a 25-year-old Muslim man in Gurgaon was allegedly thrashed by a group on May 25. The attackers allegedly forced him to remove his skull cap and made him chat ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

Following the incident, Gambhir called the incident as ‘deplorable’ and asked the local authorities to take action. Gambhir added that his secularism came from Narendra Modi’s principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He also noted that any sort of oppression that is based on someone’s religion or caste is unwarranted.

Will Gauti heed Anupam's two cents?

Dear @GautamGambhir !! Congratulations on your win. As a passionate Indian it made me very happy. Not that you have asked for my advise but still- Don’t get into a trap of getting popular with a section of media. It is your work that will speak. Not necessarily your statements.🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 28, 2019

“I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what the idea of India is based on," Gambhir noted in a tweet.

Unfortunately for him, those comments didn’t go down well with some of the BJP supports in Delhi. They argued that Gambhir’s comments may be used against him and the party by the opposition. Gambhir contested against Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely in East Delhi and managed to win by 3.91 lakh votes.

Recently, Gambhir has been facing a lot of flak from Shahid Afridi, who questioned the new lawmaker’s suggestion that India should forfeit any World Cup matches against Pakistan.