Apsara Reddy: The first transgender National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress

LGBTQI community is trying their best to make a mark in every field. Last year, the community’s biggest victory was that the Supreme Court decided to scrap Section 377 of Indian Penal Code and, now, here’s Apsara Reddy, a transgender, making everyone proud. Reddy has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress by Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi. She is the first transgender appointed for the position and we are sure that a lot of people would be keen to know more about Apsara Reddy. We're to help you with that.

Reddy is highly educated with a BA in Journalism from Monash University and an MA in Broadcasting with a special focus on Developmental Economics from the City University in London. Before turning to activism and joining politics, she was a journalist and worked with big organisations like BBC World Service, The Hindu, etc. During her journalism days, she has interviewed celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and AR Rahman, and those weren't the only ones. Apart from working as a journalist, she has worked with UNICEF and launched a health campaign across Tamil Nadu. By the way, this is not the first time when Reddy is trying her hands in politics.

She has been a part of a political party like All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and had also joined the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party in February 2016, but left after a brief stint.

Reddy is surely one of the most inspiring personalities we have in the country. We are sure she will inspire a lot of members of the LGBTQI community to achieve whatever they want.