Arjuna Ranatunga arrested over fatal shooting incident

In a shocking incident and amidst the political turmoil, the World Cup-winning, former, Sri Lankan captain and unseated oil minister Arjuna Ranatunga was arrested by police over a shooting incident that killed a person over the weekend.

"Colombo Crime division arrested Ranatunga over the shooting incident and he will be produced to the court shortly," police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said in a press conference.

Earlier on Saturday, President Maithripala Sirisena declared that the cabinet had been dissolved with the appointment of a new Prime Minister a day earlier. Since the announcement, members of trade unions linked to the new Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, have obstructed ministers from the old cabinet from entering their ministries.

Ranatunga, in his defence, had said his security detail had discharged their weapons in order to protect him from a mob that was intent on killing him, at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) offices where the incident took place. He had to be extracted later from the premises by the Special Task Force.

Talking about Ranatunga, post his successful sting in Cricket, Ranatunga moved to politics and first stood for office in 2001 and has held various portfolios since. Ranatunga is a member of the United National Party which is headed by Ranil Wickramasinghe, who is in the midst of the ongoing political wrangle.