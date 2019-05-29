Arun Jaitley pens a letter to PM Modi urging to free him of responsibilities

Ranjini Maitra May 29 2019, 3.42 pm May 29 2019, 3.42 pm

Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who is presently in charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs Ministry, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging to free him of responsibilities. He also wants to hold no Ministerial positions in the new Government which is to be sworn in on 30th May. In a copy of the letter that he shared on Twitter, Jaitley requests for a 'reasonable time' for his treatment and asks not to be part of any new responsibilities.

"I would, in future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my treatment and health. The BJP and the NDA, under your leadership, have secured a spectacular win. The new Government would be sworn in tomorrow," he writes.

I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

Jaitley, one of the most prolific leaders of the BJP, reportedly underwent leg surgery in the US in January. Prior to that, in May last year, he underwent renal transplantation in AIIMS Delhi. He has been keeping unwell for a while now and was recently admitted to AIIMS for checkups regarding an undisclosed illness.

With this, a section of the media was abuzz about his deteriorating health. Government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar, however, dismissed the reports and called them 'false' and 'baseless'.

Reports in a section of media regarding Union Minister Shri Arun Jaitley's health condition are false and baseless. Media is advised to stay clear of rumour mongering. — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 26, 2019

Reportedly, doctors treating Jaitley are of the opinion that he should fly to the UK or the US for further medical assistance, although he is yet to make up his mind about it.

The new NDA Government, meanwhile, swears in on Thursday. Re-elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the new bunch of MPs, will be attending the oath-taking ceremony at the parliament.