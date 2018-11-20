Arvind Kejriwal attacked: After ink and shoes, chilli powder thrown at the Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal is one politician who has been attacked quite often. He has been physically attaced with various objects, such as ink and shoes. The newest object for the Delhi Chief Minister was chilli powder! We aren't bluffing. The incident took place on Tuesday when Kejriwal was leaving his office at the Delhi Secretariat.

The man who threw chilli powder on Kejriwal has been identified as Anil Kumar Sharma. While the Delhi CM was coming out from his office, Sharma walked up to him and said, “Aap hi se umeed hai.” He tried to touch his feet and Kejriwal stopped him from doing that while coming up he threw the chilli powder on the CM’s face. Sharma is under police custody.

Was right behind CM @ArvindKejriwal at the Secretariat when he was suddenly attacked, on 3rd floor right outside his office. Shocking lapse of security. Is this Delhi Police's incompetent effort to protect an elected CM? — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 20, 2018

While today just the CM's glasses fell to the floor and broke, an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless. Imagine if attacker were to be wielding a more dangerous weapon. Who were to have prevented a tragedy from occurring? — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 20, 2018

A spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, took to Twitter to reveal what exactly happened and questioned the Delhi Police about the security that they have given to the CM.

The MLA of Delhi's Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh has called the incident a drama that Kejriwal has orchestrated to get media attention. Sirsa told ANI, "This is nothing more than a drama. Kejriwal has orchestrated this scene to seek media attention. He had planned this himself for cheap publicity. In the past, we have seen him do a drama when the ink has been thrown at him or a shoe has been thrown at him, these are all his self-created controversies. Nobody can enter the secretariat without a pass and the security also is his own."