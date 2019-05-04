Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal slapped and abused by a man during his roadshow in Delhi

Ranjini Maitra May 04 2019, 8.08 pm May 04 2019, 8.08 pm

The next time you say that the Aam Aadmi is always at the suffering end, don't forget how the face of Aam Aadmi Party has sailed through the most embarrassing (and often violent) encounters. We can't begin to tell you how many times has Arvind Kejriwal received such abrupt treatments, at times he was least expecting them (not that anyone likes to expect them). The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are on and Kejriwal was campaigning in Delhi's Moti Nagar area. And it happened!

The Delhi summer couldn't beat his spirit but a random man did. The Delhi Chief Minister was all smiles as he waved at followers who had gathered. A man, wearing a red t-shirt, somehow managed to jump up to slap him, accompanied by the choicest slang. Kejriwal's companions immediately took hold of that man, but his face says it all. Don't miss out on the man standing beside him who, like a true brother in bad times, climbed down the car.

#WATCH: A man slaps Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/laDndqOSL4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019

Reportedly, the man's name is Suresh and he hails from Kailash Nagar. He has been taken to police custody.

Way back in 2014, Kejriwal was in Varanasi when protesters threw eggs and ink at the politician. The same year, in Delhi's Sultanpur, an auto driver did not hesitate to slap the CM and accused him of not fulfilling his promises. However, he later apologised for what he did. Another time, the happy CM was busy shaking hands with his followers while a youngster came from his behind and punched his back. And you might have read of that incident wherein Kejriwal was addressing the press when a man, claiming to be a BJP supporter, reportedly hurled some ink on him.