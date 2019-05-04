  2. Politics
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal slapped and abused by a man during his roadshow in Delhi

While Arvind Kejriwal was midway a roadshow in Delhi, a random man managed to slap him!

Aam Aadmi PartyArvind Kejriwal
