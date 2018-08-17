home/ politics
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Did you know this interesting fact about the late statesman and his father?

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Did you know this interesting fact about the late statesman and his father?

First published: August 16, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Updated: August 16, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

The nation went into a state of mourning when Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of the finest politicians of the country, breathed his last on Thursday, at the age of 93. Be it celebrities from the entertainment industry, or the biggies of politics and media, all came together to mourn the loss of one of the best statesmen that the country had witnessed. However, the man leaves behind a legacy of memories, lessons and even poetry. And one such facet is what we are bringing to you.

Did you know that the late PM and his father had gone to the law school together?

Yes, Vajpayee enrolled in DAV College, to pursue a degree in law. But what is interesting is the fact he did so along with his father Krishna Bihari Vajpayee. The former PM was interested in foreign affairs while at this Kanpur college. He and his father not only attended the same classes but also stayed in the same room of the hostel. How many of us would dream to share our college life with our parents? That's some another level of cool, eh?

The loss of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will forever be felt in the world of politics. May his soul rest in peace.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #DAV College #facts #father. #india #Krishna Bihari Vajpayee #politics

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All