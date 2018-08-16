home/ politics
Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93; leaders, celebs and fans mourn his death

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93; leaders, celebs and fans mourn his death

First published: August 16, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Updated: August 16, 2018 06:02 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, breathed his last on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93. He was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on June 11 and he was stable in the last nine weeks. However, in the last 36 hours, his health started to deteriorate, after which he was put on life support systems. Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Modi, LK Advani, Amit Shah and others visited the hospital. People all over the country were praying for his recovery. Unfortunately, Vajpayee passed away at 5:05 pm.

He was reportedly suffering from kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

His death is considered as an end of an era in Indian politics and many noted names have expressed their grief on Twitter.

May his soul rest in peace.

SHOW MORE
tags: #AIIMS #Amit Shah #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #death #LK Advani #Narendra Modi #politics #Prime Minister of India

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All