Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93; leaders, celebs and fans mourn his death

Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, breathed his last on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93. He was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on June 11 and he was stable in the last nine weeks. However, in the last 36 hours, his health started to deteriorate, after which he was put on life support systems. Earlier in the day, several BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Modi, LK Advani, Amit Shah and others visited the hospital. People all over the country were praying for his recovery. Unfortunately, Vajpayee passed away at 5:05 pm.

He was reportedly suffering from kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

His death is considered as an end of an era in Indian politics and many noted names have expressed their grief on Twitter.

Bharat Ratna, former Prime Minister, poet politician, my Baapji left for heavenly abode. Om Shanti 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 16, 2018

मैं परम श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को अश्रुपूरित श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। हम सब के लिए ये दुखदायी क्षण है। हमारे सिर से पितृतुल्य ऐसे व्यक्तित्व का साया उठ गया, जिसने हमेशा चुनौतियों से लड़ने का साहस दिया, नई राह दिखाई। आज एक राजनीतिक युग का अंत हो गया। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2018

अटल जी आज हमारे बीच में नहीं रहे, लेकिन उनकी प्रेरणा, उनका मार्गदर्शन, हर भारतीय को, हर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता को हमेशा मिलता रहेगा। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे और उनके हर स्नेही को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे। ओम शांति ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

During my early days in politics, I remember how we all fondly used to call him, “Tharuna Hriday Samrat”, (a leader with a young heart). He was efficient and affable, bold and convivial. #AtalBihariVajpayee pic.twitter.com/0wT8qeIYMp — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 16, 2018

It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP's message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

“Let no one challenge India's secularism.” - Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Salute #Respect Growing up in India in the 1980’s and 90’s one can never forget what a deep impact #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji made on us... he was a great statesman and leader. #RIP — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 16, 2018

India has lost the most Loveable & Charismatic leader #AtalBihariVajpayee ji, He will always be remembered for his contribution in the Freedom struggle, the way he handled Kargil war & Courageous Pokhran tests. His remarkable poetries will inspire generations to come.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/XPElxtiejX — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 16, 2018

One of the tallest leader of our country. His work, words everything was filled with humanity . Have worked personally with him... A great loss for the nation , #India has lost one of its Greatest😐 , My humble tributes Atal Ji you will never be forgotten #AtalBihariVaajpayee pic.twitter.com/NBRDrxTo4H — Nila Madhab Panda (@nilamadhabpanda) August 16, 2018

May his soul rest in peace.