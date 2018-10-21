image
Sunday, October 21st 2018
English
Atal Bihari Vajpayee to have four Himalayan peaks named after him

Politics

Atal Bihari Vajpayee to have four Himalayan peaks named after him

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 21 2018, 2.08 pm
back
Atal 1Atal 2Atal 3Atal 4Atal Bihari VajpayeeHimalayan Peakspolitics
nextRajinikanth treads the tightrope on the Sabarimala case
ALSO READ

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's educational records retrieved by university

Hospital staff take selfie with Nandamuri Harikrishna's body, sacked

Idiot of the day: BJP neta takes selfie with Vajpayee ashes