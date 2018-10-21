Atal Bihari Vajpayee to have four Himalayan peaks named after him

One of India’s tallest Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018 after prolonged illness. Now, a couple of months after his demise, four Himalayan peaks near the Gangotri glacier have been named after him. Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) had a joint expedition called Mission Atal which was flagged off by Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, on October 4 in Dehradun.

NIM principal Colonel Amit Bisht stated that on Saturday, after climbing the fours peaks, the mountaineers hoisted the tricolour there. The peaks will be called Atal 1, Atal 2, Atal 3, Atal 4 and were measured at 6,557, 6,566, 6,160 and 6,100 metres respectively. Bisht added that the peaks are situated on the right flank of Gangotri glacier near Sudarshan and Saifi peaks in Raktvan valley.

In September, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj told reporters in Dehradun that the idea of having peaks named after the late former PM is because of his love for nature and mountains in particular. Avdhesh Bhatt, a member of the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) was the first one to propose the idea to the state Tourism Minister on September 23. Later it was approved by Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat.