Atal Bihari Vajpayee's educational records retrieved by university

Almost a fortnight after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away, his alma mater Dr BR Ambedkar University (previously known as Agra University) has managed to find the missing records of his educational qualification. At the convocation ceremony of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Veterinary University (Mathura), Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik announced so. The University began looking for Vajpayee's documents the day the Prime Minister's Office said they were unable to retrieve necessary records.

The BJP stalwart was awarded Master's degree in Political Science from the University in 1947. Interestingly, in the same year, his father Krishna Bihari Bajpayee also completed his LLB from the same institution. Arvind Kumar Dixit, the university's Vice Chancellor, held a press conference in which he presented the seventy-year-old academic book which reportedly mentions Vajpayee at roll no. 561 and enrollment no. 432055.

On 16th August, Vajpayee took his last breath after being under prolonged illness. Not just a visionary politician who can be credited the foundation of Bharatiya Janata Party, he is deeply regarded as one of India's most successful politicians, a poet and a leader who truly understood the mass pulse.