Azharuddin's advice to Imran Khan: Take bold decisions, like on field

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has won the Pakistan elections and is touted to be the next Prime Minister of the country. For sure, his co-cricketers from the past have some advices to him. And the first one comes from former India Cricket captain and current Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin. Azharuddin, on Friday, said he expected cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, to take bold decisions like he did while leading the neighbouring country's cricket team.

The former batsman had faced Imran Khan’s ferocious fast bowling when the two were playing international matches for their respective countries, around three decades ago. Azharuddin also cautioned the former Pakistani skipper that the road ahead was not a bed of roses and there were many issues that he had to set right."The decisions he took on the cricket field were very positive, very bold and individualistic decisions as a captain. He should do that only (once he becomes prime minister of his country)," said Azharuddin in a recent media gathering.

When asked if there would be any positive impact on Indo-Pak relations once Mr Khan becomes the prime minister, Azharuddin said he has to ensure that animosity is reduced between the two neighbouring nations, of course, after taking care of his own country’s issues. “First of all, there are so many problems in his country. First he has to solve those problems. Then only he can look to solve other problems," he said.

Azharuddin said talks could happen with Pakistan but there were many things to consider. "But, when you have have so much of animosity and so much of infiltration was happening, I think it is very difficult for talks to take place. First those things have to stop, then only India will (come forward to) talk. They have to set right so many things," the former MP said.

He said he was yet to congratulate Mr Khan and added that he was happy to see a cricketer become the prime minister of a country, which he felt is a rare phenomenon.