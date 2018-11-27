Babul Supriyo's trick to get mobile network inside the train will crack you up

Almost all of us have mobile connectivity issues during a long train journey. But not all of us have enough humour to make a nice, enjoyable joke out of it. That way, Babul Supriyo is a winner. The BJP Union Minister was travelling with an adorable companion; his pet pug Eddie. Vodafone must have irked him, but he was quick enough to lighten himself and ended up making us laugh too.

After Babul's tweet, Vodafone did respond, and sent lots of love for the pug as well!

This definitely brought back memories of the old Hutchison (before it became Vodafone) wherein Cheeka, the dog, used to follow his master, a little boy, wherever he would go. "Wherever you go, our network follows," they said. The pug itself had become an icon and it made quite a news when he passed away.

On another front, Babul is now campaigning for the upcoming state assembly elections. The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries was recently in Chhatisgarh to promote state Agriculture Minister Brijmohan Agarwal, who is considered an unbeatable figure locally. However, he left shortly after he found most of the seats to be empty.