Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton receive explosives via mail, suspect arrested

Cesor Sayoc Jr., a 56-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in Florida for sending bombs to numerous political leaders. Elaborating on the same, 12 suspected mail bombs were sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other democratic critics of President Donald Trump.

According to NBC news, Sayoc, the seized man happens to be a registered Republican voter from Aventura, Florida who will be facing federal criminal charges for the mailed devices soon. Well, this is not the first time that this New York native is behind the bars as and in 2002, the man was arrested of threatening to throw a bomb. Back then, he received probation in the case, without having been convicted.

The arrest of Cesor comes right after hours of doubtful package was found at New York post office in the name of former intelligence director James Clapper. In a statement, the United States Secret Service said, “It has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees,” identified as Hillary Clinton and Obama.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service added.

Trump, during a speech Friday afternoon said, "I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody."