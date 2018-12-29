Barack Obama shares his 2018's favourite list of books and guess which one is on the top!

Well, we have reached the end of this year. Hard to believe but true! 2018 went by so quickly yet dramatically that it is difficult to assimilate all the good things that happened this year. But Barack Obama has managed to compile a list of good books, songs and movies that left an impact on him in the past 363 days to be precise. It has become a tradition now that Mr Obama shares a year-end list of things that moved him in some way or the other and this year too, he has compiled such a list. But we must say, he is one freaking good husband, who has kept his wifey's interest at the top.

In the list shared by the former President of the US, the first book that he has mentioned is penned by his wifey Michelle Obama titled 'Becoming’ which is the memoir of the former first lady of the US. Further mentioning that it is obviously his 'favourite'. Earning some brownie points huh, Mr Obama?

The list further includes some noted books like 'Educated' by Tara Westover, 'Factfulness' by Hans Rosling, 'A House for Mr Biswas' by V.S. Naipaul and many more. Talking about movies, the top five mentioned in his list are Annihilation, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Blindspotting and Burning. Looks like a good list of suggestion. We can pick a few.