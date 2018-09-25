image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi wants his state free of crime, but only during pitru paksha

Politics

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi wants his state free of crime, but only during pitru paksha

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 25 2018, 5.23 pm
back
BJPCriminalsDeputy CMpoliticsRJDSushil Kumar Modi. Bihar
nextEn route Sikkim, PM Modi turns photographer
ALSO READ

Union Minister Babul Supriyo threatens to break man's leg at a live event

Narendra Modi birthday: party workers gift him a bag full of bizarreness

Shashi Tharoor makes an expletive dig at the falling rupee