Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi wants his state free of crime, but only during pitru paksha

A state's deputy Chief Minister requesting criminals 'with folded hands' to not crimes? Possible. Looks like Bihar's deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi is so fed up with the increasing number of crimes in his state that he finds this to be the only way out. But he has a more specific concern. Going by his words, Pitru Paksh (a lunar period during which the Hindus pay homage to their ancestors), Bihar should be crime free.

“With my folded hands I want to appeal to all the criminals to refrain from crime and indulging in criminal activities during the time of pitru paksha... during other days, you keep doing something or the other,” Sushil Kumar said while inaugurating the Pind Daan ceremony in Goa.

This has certainly invited flak. How justified is it of a constitutional power holder and an administrative decision maker to 'plead' criminals to not make crimes, that too during a specific religious occasion? Tejaswi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar, has slammed Modi on Twitter, calling him a hypocrite.

Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi shamelessly with folded hands begging to Criminals, not to commit any crime in next 15 days as it dents his govt’s image. Later in festive season u r free to do what u do like kidnap, loot & shoot. Shame on U Mr. Modi! The hypocrite reciter of Jungalraj pic.twitter.com/iuNgzL2oYe — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 25, 2018

“These days criminals in Bihar have more AK-47 rifles than police… law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed”, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari told The Hindu.