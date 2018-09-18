Bill Gates: Donald Trump is an open minded person

The United States President, Donald Trump, is one of the most powerful men in the world, no doubt. However, on occasion, we have seen him become the butt of all jokes. While we have all seen leaders and celebs criticise and poke fun at Trump, here we see Microsoft founder Bill Gates come out in open and praise Trump by calling him an open-minded person.

In an interview to The Guardian, when the 62-years old businessman and philanthropist was asked if the US President is a person who could be pursued easily this is what Bill Gates had to say “Yes I think actually he does want to say anything which is a plus or a minus. In very few areas he has a fixed ideology. If he does think if he look smart or a particular can be done in a particular way or it can be done in a different way, he does listen. I think yes he is open-minded.”

Earlier this year, Gates had revealed that Trump needed some time to differentiate between two diseases and the world laughed at Trump, again, courtesy Bill Gates as he revealed that at two separate meetings Trump needed help distinguishing HIV, short for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, and HPV. The latter, Human Papillomavirus, is a sexually transmitted infection that is responsible for causing genital warts or cervical cancer. The former is the virus that causes AIDS, Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. “Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HIV and HPV, so I was able to explain that those are rarely confused with each other,”

Bill had also revealed that in March, when he had met Trump at the White House, the President offered him a job the White House. Gates said he wasn’t sure whether Trump was serious or just being friendly, but he turned down the offer. “That’s not a good use of my time,” Gates remembered telling Trump.