BJP candidate Kirron Kher files her nomination in Chandigarh, Anupam Kher shares a video of the road show

Rushabh Dhruv April 26 2019, 11.48 am April 26 2019, 11.48 am

Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate, Kirron Kher on Thursday filed her nomination seeking re-election from Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The BJP Member of Parliament was accompanied by none other than actor and her husband Anupam Kher while she completed her filing process. An elated Mrs. Kher in a series of tweets shared her joy to be part of the nomination rally and also thanked Chief Ministers of Haryana and Uttarakhand, M L Khattar and T S Rawat and senior BJP functionary Sanjay Tandon for their constant support.

Not just this, just like a doting husband, actor Anupam Kher shared a video on his Instagram account which sees a few glimpses from the Chandigarh road show compiled into one. The video sees Kirron Kher among others party faces leading a huge and exuberant march of party workers through the streets of Chandigarh. Kher, for filing up the nomination and also for the rally chose her signature drape and looked elegant as usual.

Have a look at the roadshow tweets and video below:

In an exclusive talk with India Today, Kirron Kher lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for being judgemental with regards to the Balakot airstrikes. "He [Rahul Gandhi] has been asking unnecessary questions and doubting the airstrikes and other actions of the Army. He said that they [Congress] will remove AFSPA. They want to weaken the hands of the Army. They insult the Chief of Army by calling him a joker. The person who supports the tukde gang and Afzal Guru has no right to use chor for an honest and true prime minister" Kirron Kher said.