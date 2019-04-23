BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya claims cow urine cured her breast cancer

Ranjini Maitra April 23 2019, 10.44 pm April 23 2019, 10.44 pm

The advocates of cow urine aren't less in the country. You might have also come across online stores selling various products originating from the cow. BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya's faith on cow urine, however, is a few notches higher. The BJP candidate who is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, said cow urine helped cure her breast cancer. She, in fact, compared it with the divine nectar!

"Godhan amrit hai (owning cattle is like consuming divine nectar).

I was a patient of cancer and I cured myself by consuming gau mutra (cow urine) and panchgavya mixed ayurvedic herbs," she told India Today after filing her nomination. For those uninitiated, Panchgavya is an ingredient used in Hindu rituals. It is a mixture of five cow products i.e. cow urine, cow milk, cow dung, ghee, and curd.

The politician also said, rubbing the cow in a specific manner helped one to deal with blood pressure. "If you rub the cow from back to the neck, you will experience joy and the cow will also experience joy but if you rub her from neck to back, the animal will feel uneasy. If you rub from back to front, your BP will be maintained. This is Amrit (divine nectar). This is scientific. A gaushala (cow shelter) is the best place for Tapasya (penance)," she said.

Sadhvi Pragya, ever since her candidature was announced, has been making headline-worthy statements, not always in a positive way though! Her remarks on the Babri Masjid demolition earlier got her a notice from the Election Commission. The commission has now ordered an FIR against her. An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, she earlier claimed she was severely tortured while in the police custody under late Hemant Karkare-led Anti Terrorism Squad and that her 'curse' caused Karkare to die. Karkare was martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and Pragya's remarks drew heavy flak.