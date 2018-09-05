BJP leader Tarun Vijay fires his social media manager and Rahul Gandhi is the reason

BJP leader Tarun Vijay’s few tweets recently had left everyone surprised as the series of tweets were in the favour of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s Kailash Yatra. Tweets from a BJP leader in favour of opposition party’s President, obviously, raised a lot of eyebrows. However, later it was clarified by Vijay that the tweets were posted by his social media manager and he has now fired him.

Thank you friends for showing faith in us and not believing the wrong tweets. It happened when we were shifting home. Password misused and I am filing a police complaint. Changed password. Thanks to the huge number of friends who stood by me Thank you — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) September 5, 2018

The BJP leader clarified that his password has been misused and he has also filed a police complaint for the same. He thanked everyone who stood by him in this situation.

I am on morning walk and I am Ok. Sacked person who was handling my tweets. — Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) September 4, 2018

Even a weird tweet was posted by his handle which read “I am on morning walk and I am Ok.” This tweet was posted at 12:11 am.

Talking to ANI, Vijay called this thing a pre-2019 conspiracy. He said, "I have deactivated it (Twitter account). This can be a plot. I will live and die for (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah. They are Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee for us small workers. My family and I work day and night for him. My family will die for BJP. No one demanded anything. It is a pre-2019 conspiracy. Please help me from anti-BJP elements.”