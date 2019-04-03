BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy to shame

Almas Khateeb April 03 2019, 9.30 am April 03 2019, 9.30 am

The Gully Boy epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. Meerut BJP leader Vineet Sharda caught the rap-fever on Tuesday at a rally. The Lok Sabha elections are close at hand and campaigning by every political party is fervently on, which is probably why the politician addressed a rally in Meerut district. However, the only worthy content of this rally was Sharda's rap. He looped the word 'Kamal' (the BJP symbol - the lotus) in order to ask for votes for the sitting Member of Parliament, Rajendra Agarwal. The video was posted by ANI on the Internet and is going viral for all the funny reasons.

Politicians are incorporating quite a few Bollywood colloquialisms during thier public appearances. After URI: The Surgical Strike's release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chanted the film's "How's the josh?" at almost every public appearance of his. But Vineet Sharda believes in innovation. "Aapko sochna hoga ki Kamal chahiye ya kya chahiye, (You will have to think whether you want Lotus or something else)" is how Vineet Sharda starts his freestyle rap. He then goes on to say "Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal, Kamal". We've stopped keeping count of the Kamals at this point. Have a look at the video:

#WATCH BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda asking people to vote for 'kamal' (BJP party symbol) during a public rally in Meerut. (01.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/wCTnSWprey — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

In true Internet sense, the BJP leader's repute grew out of bounds as Netizens took to Twitter with a horde of memes and jokes around his rap. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti joined in the fun. Here are a few of them:

BJPs very own Gully Boy https://t.co/DurlKCLz0i — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 2, 2019

"Ever started screaming meaninglessly to stop your friend when they're going to say something that you don't wanna listen to?"



Vineet Agarwal Sharda: pic.twitter.com/uAvd3j3ckW — Ekamebadwitiyam (@Ekamebadwitiyam) April 2, 2019

#CongressManifesto

Rap Battle Between

Eminem VS VINEET SHARDA pic.twitter.com/SKjsk1Lvxc — Political Mamu (@MamuPolitical) April 2, 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party has re-nominated Rajendra Agarwal, an upper caste candidate in the politically significant seat in the Meerut constituency of western UP. In 2014, Rajendra Agarwal registered a remarkable victory with a margin of more than 2 lakh votes. The Indian National Congress has fielded Rajendra Agarwal and the BSP-SP-RLD alliance has named Hai Yaqub Qureshi for the same seat.