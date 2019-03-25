BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi should marry her

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, political parties are on the last leg of declaring candidates for various constituencies. Various shifts and new memberships are also taking place. Quite obviously, the eye is on picking candidates with a strong mass appeal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who handed tickets to a gang of film stars, leads the game here. A couple of days back, cricketer Gautam Gambhir also announced he was joining BJP, although it is not yet confirmed whether he was contesting the elections. Then came the news of Congress bringing on board Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary.
Sapna, a dancer hailing from Haryana's Rohtak, rose to popularity after she participated in the popular TV reality show hosted by Salman Khan. While she joining politics has invited mixed reactions, BJP MLA Surendra Singh seems to have gotten a bit too personal about it. "Rahul's (Gandhi) mother (Sonia Gandhi) also belonged to the same profession in Italy. You should embrace Sapna just like your father (Rajiv Gandhi) did to your mother. The mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law will hail from the same culture and profession," he was heard saying.
The remarks aren't being appreciated, even by BJP supporters.
Sapna's debut in politics has been quite a messy affair, though. Soon after Congress leader Raj Babbar welcomed her to Congress on social media, Sapna told reporters she hadn't joined any party. “I have not joined the Congress party. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party,” she said. We are yet waiting for the Congress officials to counter her!