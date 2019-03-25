image
Monday, March 25th 2019
English
BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi should marry her

Politics

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi should marry her

BJP MLA Surendra Singh's reaction to dancer Sapna Choudhary joining Congress might have a few takers!

back
BJPCongresssapna choudharySonia GandhiSurendra Singh
nextJana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s latest gimmick involves food and a tree

within