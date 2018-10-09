BJP MLA Udit Raj questions #MeToo, forced to post apology

After showing his support for actor Nana Patekar, BJP MLA Dr Udit Raj claimed that the #MeToo campaign in India is the beginning of a wrong practice. Actor Nana Patekar has been accused of sexually assaulting his co-actor, Tanushree Dutta, 10 years ago on the sets of a film titled Horn Ok Pleasss. Dr Udit Raj had tweeted: “After so many years, how will the truth of such a matter be investigated?” (Translated)

Udit’s tweet comes at a time when the #MeToo campaign, which had kicked up a storm last year in Hollywood, has finally reached Indian shores. Several women across the film industry and the media industry have been speaking up against sexual harassment in the workplace.

यह कैसे संभव है कि कोई "लिव इन रिलेशन" में रहने वाली लड़की अपने पार्टनर पर कभी भी 'रेप' का आरोप लगाकर उस व्यक्ति पर मुकदमा दर्ज करा दे, वो व्यक्ति जेल चला जाए। इस तरह की घटना आये दिन किसी न किसी के साथ हो रहा है। क्या ये अब ब्लैकमेलिंग के लिए नही इस्तेमाल हो रहा है ?#MeToo — Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) October 9, 2018

What the so-called MLA failed to understand is that it is a traumatic experience for a person who is a survivor of sexual assault. For them to open up becomes difficult in a society which terms women ‘sluts’, ‘whores’, ‘attention seekers’ and other derogatory terms. The #MeToo campaign began so that women across the planet could unify and share their horror stories. It also helped many survivors find justice. Case in point, Harvey Weinstein.

Habitually women take 2-4 lakhs, level allegations on men&then pick another man. I accept it is in man’s nature. But are women perfect? Can it not be misused? A man’s life gets destroyed because of this: Udit Raj, BJP MP, on ‘Me Too’ movement. pic.twitter.com/QAFKJRZdpG — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018

It was noted that the campaign did not have a big impact in India, but now that it finally began, we are seeing a number of incidents brought to light. Many of them were overlooked or ignored. True, the story emerged late, but at least people are being warned about the pervs that lurk in the society and prey on people. A crime is a crime, no matter when it was committed. Period.

Editors Guild of India issues a statement on 'incidents of sexual harassment on women journalists by male colleagues'; states 'It calls upon media orgs to hold unbiased inquiries into all reported cases. Anybody found guilty of sexual harassment/assault should be punished' #MeToo pic.twitter.com/RO1xpwy450 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2018

To give him a perspective, take a look at the people who were recently accused: Filmmaker Vikas Bahl, actor Rajat Kapoor, AIB’s Gursimran Khamba and even "sanskaari" actor Alok Nath.

Udit’s tweet faced severe online backlash, following which he posted a statement. He said that he’s not against #MeToo, but questioned if all sexual assault claims are legit. He also went on to add that people should not misuse #MeToo. He highlighted Jitendra’s sexual assault case that saw him booked after 47 years. He wondered how someone ‘remembered’ being assaulted after such a long time.