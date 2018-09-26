BJP MP Dilip Gandhi caught napping during PM Narendra Modi’s speech

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that most speeches by politicians are uninteresting and boring. If you’re a commoner, you are in no obligation to hear it more than you want to. But ministers don’t have that liberty and BJP MP Dilip Gandhi seems to serve as an example. Recently, in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi's speech was live streamed at Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana launch and Gandhi was caught taking a nap.

A video of Gandhi sleeping has gone viral on social media and we are wondering what our PM may have been saying to put the minister to sleep. What we also want to know is whether there will be any action taken against Gandhi for catching a few winks.

By the way, it wasn’t just Gandhi who napped. Another BJP MP named Ravindra Rai from Jharkhand was also spotted taking a nap during the same live streamed speech. Well, looks like our PM needs to work on his speeches given that his own party members are falling asleep.

Even as both ministers were caught taking a short nap, we are wondering when the other Gandhi will take notice. The Congress leader has been pretty active at taking a dig at the opposition party on the social media whenever the opportunity arises.