image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
BJP MP Dilip Gandhi caught napping during PM Narendra Modi’s speech

Politics

BJP MP Dilip Gandhi caught napping during PM Narendra Modi’s speech

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 26 2018, 8.01 pm
back
BJP MP Dilip GandhiPM Narendra ModipoliticsRavindra RaisleepingSpeech
nextBihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi wants his state free of crime, but only during pitru paksha
ALSO READ

Rahul Gandhi's birthday greeting to PM Modi is loaded with best wishes

Amit Shah rates Rahul Gandhi's IQ and it's a Low-brainer

Find a guy who looks at you the way Rahul Gandhi looks at this woman