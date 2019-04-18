BJP MP Narasimha Rao escapes a shoe by inches during his press conference

Darshana Devi April 18 2019, 10.46 pm April 18 2019, 10.46 pm

The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party addressed a press conference at the party’s headquarters at the nation’s capital on Thursday. In a shocking course of events, a shoe was hurled at the party’s MP GVL Narasimha Rao while he was giving a speech and a video of the same stormed the internet within moments. While the incident took place, Rao was criticising the Congress for defaming Hindus by imposing ‘false cases’ on Hindutva activists, including the Malegaon blasts' accused, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

The short clip shows how the shoe came flying in and missed Rao’s face in just a fraction of a second. Rao then described the incident as a ‘condemnable act’ allegedly carried out by a ‘Congress-inspired’ person. "This is a condemnable act by the Congress. This is yet another attempt by a Congress-inspired person who comes here to show the same kind of mentality," he said. The man was immediately overpowered and taken out of the media room.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been detained. He is reportedly identified as Shakti Bhargava, a surgeon by profession. It turns out that he was identified on the basis of an identity card found lying at the spot. It's also reported that he is currently also facing inquiries by the Income Tax department in connection with buying properties, undisclosed income and unaccounted money. Zee News reports that according to the police officials, ‘had suffered a loss in his business and hence was disturbed about it.’ “The man wanted to highlight himself before the media and had no personal enmity with GVL Narasimha Rao,” the report added. BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav was also present during the time of the incident.

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with votes slated to be counted on May 23.