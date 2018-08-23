image
Friday, August 24th 2018
English
BJP, Rahul Gandhi: The troller coaster ride continues

politics

BJP, Rahul Gandhi: The troller coaster ride continues

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   August 23 2018, 10.38 pm
back
BJPCongressInstagramMilind DeorapoliticsRahul GandhiSam PitrodaSashi TharoorTwitter
nextDonald Trump’s ex-lawyer: Money to silence pornstar
ALSO READ

Exclusive: PM's 'Modis' operandi for Mann Ki Baat

Khadi is the new cool at LFW, Rasika Dugal proves it

Indian Idol worshipper: Here’s the dark side of the moon