BJP, Rahul Gandhi: The troller coaster ride continues

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) are currently on opposite ends. As the date for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections nears, war between the two political parties seems to be moving digitally as well. Confused? The two parties are battling it out on the social media as well.

Currently, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a four-day trip to Germany, the party decided to share few pictures from his Bundestag visit. The caption of the tweet read as ‘The many facets of Rahul Gandhi’. In the pictures, Rahul was clicked in candidly looking away from the camera.

In no time, BJP quickly retweeted the photos and trolled Rahul Gandhi as the captions read ‘Even we couldn't resist retweeting this ;),’

Even we couldn't resist retweeting this ;) https://t.co/M0y9Uvun7M — BJP (@BJP4India) August 23, 2018

Normally, the Congress supremo gets trolled or is made fun of when he says something but here he was just posing for the camera and still got trolled. Poor Rahul baba.

Talking about the trip, Rahul received a warm reception from the people of Germany as he met people from different walks of life. Rahul on the trip is accompanied with Milind Deora, Sashi Tharoor and Sam Pitroda who was advisor to his late father Rajiv Gandhi.

I began my 2 day visit to Germany with a speech at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, yesterday. Today, I am in Berlin to meet members of the German Bundestag, NGO’s & Business Leaders. I will also be addressing a public meeting organised by the Indian Overseas Congress. pic.twitter.com/11omr91GI3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2018

Well, we saw what BJP had to say and now we are eagerly waiting for Congress’s comeback on the same.