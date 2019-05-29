Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates anniversary with wife Sophie Gregoire

Debanu Das May 29 2019, 7.58 pm May 29 2019, 7.58 pm

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a sweet message on social media, commemorating his anniversary with his wife Sophie Gregoire. Trudeau raised a glass to “14 more years of love & adventure, together.” The couple is among some of the most loved ones and the comments section highlights it. Several fans congratulated them and even wished them a happy anniversary. Trudeau and Sophie have been married since May 2005.

According to reports, Trudeau met Sophie during his childhood in Montreal. Sophie used to be a classmate and friend of Trudeau’s brother, Michel. Sophie and Trudeau met again in June 2003 as adults. At that time, Sophie was a television personality and was Trudeau’s co-host at a charity ball. The duo began seeing each other a couple of months later.

Happy anniversary!

They became engaged a year later, in October 2004, and a year after that, they were married. The couple has three children together - Xavier James, Ella-Grace Margaret and Hadrien Grégoire. According to reports, Sophie was a good student and could easily make friends. She loved sports and was an outdoor type. Sophie is active in charity work and is a volunteer in several Canadian NGOs and charities. She also worked as a spokeswoman for many charities.

As for Trudeau, he is the eldest son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. He became a Member of the Parliament for Montreal’s Papineau in 2008. In 2013, he rose through the ranks and became the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada in June 2013. In November 2015, Trudeau was was officially sworn-in as the prime minister of Canada.

Following the 2015 elections, Sophie revealed that she wanted to use a hyphenated surname. She called herself Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau. However, she reportedly decided to ditch the hyphen in March 2016.