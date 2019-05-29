  2. Politics
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates anniversary with wife Sophie Gregoire

Politics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrates anniversary with wife Sophie Gregoire

Justin Trudeau is ready for more adventure and love.

back
canadaJustin TrudeauPrime Minister Justin TrudeauSophie Gregoire
nextSmriti Irani’s kids are her life and her latest photo on Instagram serves as proof!

within