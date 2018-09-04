Canine intervention: Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to shift rooms at the Ranchi hospital

Rashtriya Janata Dal honcho Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is presently imprisoned, was admitted to a Ranchi hospital for various health concerns. But looks like the incompetence of the hospital is only having an adverse effect on his health. Bhola Yadav, a close associate of Lalu, has written a letter to the RIMS hospital authority, asking them to shift Lalu to another ward. He cites poor hygiene, mosquito bites and nuisance of stray dogs as major reasons.

“We have cited the reasons also for making such a request. The waste pipe of a toilet close to his ward is clogged, emitting foul smell. This imperils the health of our leader who suffers from infections,” he said.

He added that near to Lalu's present ward is the hospital's post-mortem house which attracts stray dogs, causing much barking. Lalu, being a diabetic patient, needs to go out for walks on a regular basis but his ward's location isn't suitable, he claims.

"We have, therefore, requested that he be shifted to the paying ward, which is newly built and comparatively more clean and tidy. We hope the authorities will not have a problem with that since we are ready to pay the room rent and other charges. We did that when Laluji was admitted to AIIMS earlier this year," he added.

Lalu was granted a provisional bail by Jharkhand High Court on medical grounds and recently underwent a fistula operation in Mumbai.