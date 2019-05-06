  2. Politics
CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Smriti Irani is a proud mother as daughter scores 82%

Politics

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Smriti Irani is a proud mother as daughter scores 82%

After son Zohr, Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish has also passed her board examination with flying colours.

back
CBSESmriti IraniZoish Irani
nextRicha Chadha, Dia Mirza support Rahul Gandhi as PM Modi calls his father 'Corrupt No 1'

within