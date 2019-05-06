CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Smriti Irani is a proud mother as daughter scores 82%

Ranjini Maitra May 06 2019, 5.51 pm May 06 2019, 5.51 pm

Smriti Irani is this outspoken politician, making her presence felt in all spheres. These days, she has been campaigning against Congress' Rahul Gandhi quite voraciously in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. She is also known to be quite a humorous person on social media. But the motherly instincts are of course capable of overpowering everything else. After all, remember what a loving mother Tulsi from Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was? On Monday, she took to Twitter to not boast of a political achievement but to celebrate her daughter's success.

Smriti's daughter Zoish Irani, who had appeared for the CBSE tenth standard board exams this year, has come out with flying colours and secured 82%. The proud mother congratulated the daughter on the achievement. Smriti, as it is, maintains an interesting social media feed and often gives us glimpses of her children. Delightful to see her overjoyed self!

10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019

A couple of days back, Smriti's son Zohr Irani also brought in excellent marks in his 12th standard board examination. Not only did he score a huge 91% but also brought a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship.

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom🙏 — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal's son Pulkit Kejriwal also secured 96.4% in his class 12 examination.

With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

Congratulations Zoish!