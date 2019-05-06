CBSE Class 10 Result 2019: Smriti Irani is a proud mother as daughter scores 82%

Smriti Irani is this outspoken politician, making her presence felt in all spheres. These days, she has been campaigning against Congress' Rahul Gandhi quite voraciously in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. She is also known to be quite a humorous person on social media. But the motherly instincts are of course capable of overpowering everything else. After all, remember what a loving mother Tulsi from Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was? On Monday, she took to Twitter to not boast of a political achievement but to celebrate her daughter's success.
Smriti's daughter Zoish Irani, who had appeared for the CBSE tenth standard board exams this year, has come out with flying colours and secured 82%. The proud mother congratulated the daughter on the achievement. Smriti, as it is, maintains an interesting social media feed and often gives us glimpses of her children. Delightful to see her overjoyed self!
A couple of days back, Smriti's son Zohr Irani also brought in excellent marks in his 12th standard board examination. Not only did he score a huge 91% but also brought a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita Kejriwal's son Pulkit Kejriwal also secured 96.4% in his class 12 examination.
Congratulations Zoish!